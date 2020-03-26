Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Youngevity International an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youngevity International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Youngevity International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YGYI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 2,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,361. Youngevity International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

