Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

