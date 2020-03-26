Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.24. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after buying an additional 204,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 344,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

