Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $3.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $16.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director Harold E. Selick purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,952,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

