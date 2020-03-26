Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

