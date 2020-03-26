Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on RDS.A shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Santander upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,086,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

