Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will post $65.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Talend posted sales of $57.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $277.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative return on equity of 157.09% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $6,212,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

