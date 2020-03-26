Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce sales of $54.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.98 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $229.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $231.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.21 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $255.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $600.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.82. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

