Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $44.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $27.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $181.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $188.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.80 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

