Zacks: Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report sales of $414.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.53 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $232.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.