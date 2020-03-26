Zacks: Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 789,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.