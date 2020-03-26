Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

