Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $2.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.65. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $262,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

