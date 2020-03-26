Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 20,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply