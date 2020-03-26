Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 20,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

