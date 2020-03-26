Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.07). DexCom reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,723. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,757 shares of company stock valued at $25,612,863. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.