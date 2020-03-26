Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Envista stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,913,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2,028,692.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,692 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

