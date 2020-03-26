Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

NYSE INFO opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $254,523,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $14,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

