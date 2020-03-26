Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kaman reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaman by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 341,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,568. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $956.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

