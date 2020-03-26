Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $5.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.80 to $24.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.63 to $27.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $319.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.