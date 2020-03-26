Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $29.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.56 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $150.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $150.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $162.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $416.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

