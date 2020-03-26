Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post sales of $29.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.77 million to $30.07 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $28.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $117.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.97 million to $119.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.85 million, with estimates ranging from $126.66 million to $134.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.