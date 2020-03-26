Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

