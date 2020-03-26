Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $1.65. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

SBNY opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $148.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

