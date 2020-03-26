Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce $761.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.64 million. Spire posted sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Spire stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

