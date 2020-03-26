Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 914,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,208. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

