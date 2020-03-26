Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.34. Cinemark posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

CNK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 4,658,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after purchasing an additional 440,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

