Zacks: Brokerages Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $2.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings per share of $2.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $15.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.65.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $212.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

