Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $6.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will post $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83. Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $5.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $23.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.23 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.58 to $30.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

