Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $36.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. Hoegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $145.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.16 million to $147.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.60 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

