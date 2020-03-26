Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 3,458,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,244. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

