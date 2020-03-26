Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 170,455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 175,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $493.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

