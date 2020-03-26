Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

GNE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 135,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. State Street Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

