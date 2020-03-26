Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,068 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.51% of Zayo Group worth $41,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zayo Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

ZAYO stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.