ZClassic (ZCL) Hits One Day Volume of $53,333.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $53,333.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00111640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

