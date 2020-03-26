Zcoin (XZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.51 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $32.26 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $3.30 or 0.00048915 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Koinex and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,763,643 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Upbit, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Binance, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, BX Thailand, TDAX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

