Zealium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Zealium has a market cap of $5,967.54 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002099 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,710,163 coins and its circulating supply is 12,710,163 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

