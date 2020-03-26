Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.38. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

