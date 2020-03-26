Zeepin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $249,142.97 and approximately $21.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

