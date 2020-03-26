Zennies Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zennies has a market capitalization of $66,398.86 and $7.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

