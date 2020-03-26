Zilla Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,695.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $203,732.87 and approximately $5,695.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02608189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00186088 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

