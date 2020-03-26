Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0039

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Korbit, Zebpay and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $38.65 million and $5.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.02601536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00185980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,292,919,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,452,719 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, WazirX, Hotbit, Radar Relay, DDEX, FCoin, UEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinhub, DEx.top, Gate.io, HitBTC, Korbit, OTCBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX, BitForex, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, Tokenomy, IDEX, BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Coinone, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.