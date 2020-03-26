Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,581 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,319. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

