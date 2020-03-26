ZMINE (ZMN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $132.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $87,020.12 and approximately $132.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046790 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00353236 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000985 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014347 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013807 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001759 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

