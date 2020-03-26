Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Position Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the quarter. Zogenix comprises 3.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 8.38% of Zogenix worth $193,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

