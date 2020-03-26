ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Tops $444,074.11

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $444,074.11 and $9,387.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZPER has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Allbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004831 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00352185 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000968 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013799 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

