ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $124,077.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00016984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02586695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00186180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

