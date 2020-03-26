Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a CHF 424 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 398.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

