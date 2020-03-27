$0.02 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 278,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Harsco by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 398,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 345,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,448. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $556.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

