-$0.03 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 456,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 278,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 239,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

