$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. CONSOL Coal Resources reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONSOL Coal Resources.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCR. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

