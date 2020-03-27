$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. CONSOL Coal Resources reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONSOL Coal Resources.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCR. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR)

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply